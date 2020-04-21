ALBANY -- With Gov. Brian Kemp set to reopen businesses -- including nail salons, gyms and theaters -- in coming days, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas introduced a new mantra on Monday:
“Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should do something.”
Cohilas repeated the phrase several times during a Monday news conference during which elected leaders and Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner strongly encouraged residents to continue to stay home unless out shopping for food or other essential goods and services.
Dougherty County’s death toll from Covid-19 reached 102 over the weekend, Coroner Michael Fowler announced during the news conference, with one probable case that would bring the total to 103.
Kemp has announced that barber shops, gyms, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys can reopen on Friday. His new order allows restaurants and theaters to open on Monday.
The governor’s order requires businesses to follow a 20-point list of guidelines that includes social distancing to keep customers at least 6 feet apart.
Those guidelines will be strictly enforced by police, who will be inspecting businesses armed with copies of the guidelines. They will offer advice and, if necessary, close businesses.
The number of coronavirus cases at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital seems to have peaked some time between April 11 and April 16, Cohilas said. But models show that a loosening of restrictions can lead to a rebound in the number of cases and deaths from the disease.
As of Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 799 deaths statewide of 19,881 who have tested positive for the coronavirus. More than 4% of those who have tested positive have died.
Some of southwest Georgia’s counties have among the highest rates of infection in the state.
The governor’s directive does not allow cities and counties with a large number of cases to put in place stricter rules.
However, Cohilas said that individuals and businesses can go above and beyond. Restaurant patrons can choose to eat only at establishments where employees and other customers are following strict social distancing guidelines, for example.
“Here’s the reality: We have to dictate our own destiny,” he said. “Just because you can go get a tattoo doesn’t mean you should. Just because you can go get your nails done doesn’t mean you should.”
Among the restrictions placed on hair salons is that employees must wear masks and check employees’ temperature.
Cohilas said during a weekend trip to a grocery store he noticed that employees who were handling money and in close proximity to customers were not wearing masks.
“That is unacceptable,” he said.
Steiner said Phoebe is recommending that residents continue to strictly follow guidelines that include wearing a mask when out in public, frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching the face, and maintaining social distancing.
As of Monday Phoebe reported that 72 Covid-19 patients had died in Albany and 16 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
The hospital’s numbers include patients from who died in its facilities in Albany and Americus, while the coroner’s total includes those from the county who have died in medical facilities, a residence, nursing homes and in other counties outside Dougherty County.
Phoebe reported a total of 2,113 positive coronavirus tests through Monday and 2,921 negative test results and that 1,421 patients had recovered. There were 130 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday in Albany, Americus and Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester.
While the report of a reduction in the number of new cases is encouraging, the “bad news” is that the loosening of shelter in place could lead to more cases of the disease, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said.
“I pray that the number of Georgians who die will not increase in coming weeks with the lifting of the restrictions,” he said.
Dougherty County Commissioner Gloria Gaines urged residents to carefully weigh the risks of engaging in activities that require close contact between providers and customers.
“How are customers to know that the service providers and other customers are virus free?” she said in a statement. “Has the virus been sufficiently abated in order to risk getting your nails done? I think we know the answer to that question in Dougherty County.
“Guard your own life. I am sure the governor is not unreasonably exposing himself and his family.”
