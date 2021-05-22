ALBANY – In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding the wearing of masks by those who have been fully vaccinated, Dougherty County officials have notified employees that the county will shift to a mask-optional vs. mask-required notice for all county buildings and facilities effective immediately. County employees will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in county buildings, when possible.
Due to the standing order by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia, the mask-optional policy will not apply to the county-owned Judicial Building, and until further notice, all county employees and patrons will still be required to wear masks when entering that building.
