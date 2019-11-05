ALBANY – Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday during which officials will discuss crime, taxes and other topics.
The meeting with the District 6 commission member is open to all residents in the county and will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Room 100 of the downtown Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide citizens in the district who were not able to attend Neighborhood Watch meetings an opportunity to hear updates on county initiatives, Jones said.
“We just want to give the citizens an update on the most important things that are going on,” he said. “Taxes are right around the corner. A lot of people have a lot of questions.”
County Administrator Michael McCoy will provide updates on projects including blight removal, a state community development block grant, disaster recovery, Census 2020, the transportation special local option sales tax (T-SLOST) and discuss other topics.
Also, Dougherty County Tax Director Shonna Josey will provide updates on recently mailed tax statements. Property taxes are due Dec. 10.
Dougherty County Police Chief Kenneth Johnson will discuss crime rates and improvements in District 6.
Dougherty County Public Works employees will provide updates on road resurfacing, the Radium Springs Memorial and Putney Park.