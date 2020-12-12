ALBANY – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners received a tour of the new Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Simulation and Innovation Center this week. The tour was the result of a recent request by District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson to tour the lab after an annual report presentation was provided at a commission meeting by Phoebe President and CEO Scott Steiner.
Located on the fifth floor of Phoebe’s Medical Tower II on the hospital's main campus, the 22,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art center serves as a hub for a one-of-a-kind Nursing Simulation and Training Education Program (NSTEP) to support new graduate nurses. Through NSTEP, new graduate nurses are provided with hands-on simulation, didactic training and skills assessment on high-fidelity mannequins, while engaging in observation and progressive unit assignments through preceptorship training.
The tour was led by Steiner, Tracy Suber, Phoebe's assistant vice president of nursing education, and her staff. During the tour, commissioners were able to see first-hand demonstrations of trauma and birthing mannequins, including mannequin babies in the neonatal area.
“This is a true asset to our part of Georgia,” Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas said. “It’s incredible to have this level of technology available right here in southwest Georgia, and the Board of Commissioners is pleased to continue our support to Phoebe and appreciate all they are doing in our community.”
In addition to Cohilas and Johnson, other members of the Board of Commissioners joining the tour included Victor Edwards of District 2 and Anthony Jones of District 6. County Administrator Michael McCoy, Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison, and and County Attorney Spencer Lee also were present.
