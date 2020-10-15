ALBANY — Voter drop boxes in three additional locations could be available sooner than an earlier deadline of Nov. 2 — a day prior to election day — based on new information received by county officials.
The county will install the drop boxes at three of its libraries “immediately” upon the installation of networking technology required by the state to monitor the three locations, Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said on Thursday.
The Dougherty County Commission approved the purchase of the drop boxes, along with hiring additional part-time staff for the November general election and two full-time workers, during a Sept. 21 meeting. Those boxes were ordered the same day, the county said.
The city of Albany later identified a grant for which the county applied and was approved for nearly $300,000 to cover some of those costs.
On Wednesday, Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young criticized the county’s delay in having the drop boxes in place. Young said he was notified by Assistant City Manager Steven Collier that all of the city’s work has been completed for the installation of the ballot drop boxes.
Collier could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
McCoy said that criticism included a social media post on Facebook from Young. However, McCoy said, the county’s announcement of the Nov. 2 date for installation of the networking equipment was based on a projection from the city’s Technology and Communications Department.
Earlier this week the county issued a press release based on that information that did not identify the city as the vendor on the project.
In an Oct. 7 email provided to The Herald, the city stated: “The Purchase Order has been issued for the equipment with an initial projection of 2-3 weeks for arrival. The estimated date for a complete installation is Nov. 2, 2020, for the sites.”
McCoy said that on Wednesday, after a story appeared in The Albany Herald, he received a text message from Steven Carter, head of the city's Technology and Communications Department, indicating that installation would be completed the following day.
“They have not kept our facilities person up to date,” McCoy said. “We’ve been waiting on technology services. As of this conversation (Thursday morning), I have not received confirmation that they have completed the installation.
“We are on standby. We have crews, drop boxes, staffing, transportation. We have everything we need except for the city's part of the project, which is beyond our control. We’re trying to get this done. We’re trying to make this available for the public.”
McCoy added that city and county staff work well together and that his remarks are not criticism of the technology department.
“This was not to disparage anyone,” he said. “However, the question has come up of who is responsible for the boxes not being available to the public, and the answer to that question is the city of Albany. We’re just trying to answer a question that was posed with facts. Everybody’s working in good faith.
“The city staff are hard-working. They do a tremendous job.”
The request from the Albany-Dougherty Board of Registration and Elections came after it voted on Sept. 2 to approve the three additional drop boxes, and the county moved as quickly as it could once it was notified of the request, McCoy said. The county has provided a drop box at 222 Pine Ave. in which voters could place absentee ballots at any time, both for the June primary election and the general election.
“What we’re talking about is (going) above and beyond,” he said of the additional drop boxes that are to be located at Tallulah Massey, Southside and Northside library branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.