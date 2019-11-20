ALBANY – It’s not on the magnitude of the loaves and fishes, but 10 cases of chicken along with canned and dry food items will go a long way toward feeding hungry area residents over the holiday season.
The Dougherty County Police Department dropped the items off on Tuesday at St. Clare’s Center, site of Neighbors In Need, which operates a soup kitchen, food bank and clothing thrift shop.
“They stocked us up (on) food that can last us the next month or more,” said Tina Appollonio, executive director of Neighbor’s in Need, located at 2005 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. “They give us enough food to get us through the next few weeks.”
The organization, sponsored by St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, will have a turkey giveaway next week for Thanksgiving, but the food donated this week will go in the freezers and on shelves for the period after that holiday.
Lt. Tamiko Whitlock said that the department has been making the food donations for more than 25 years.
“We raised more than $500,” she said. “It came from the officers in the agency. All the officers donated cash.”
Whitlock said that Mike’s Country Store worked with the department to stretch that cash.
“Ten cases of chicken, that’s a lot,” she said. “Ten cases of chicken goes a long way, even into Christmas.”
The food bank typically serves about 145 individuals and families each month, but this time of year that number swells and has hit nearly 200 recently, Appollonio said. Neighbors In Need provides enough food to last for three or four days.
The assistance is available once a month to those under 65 with identification and to those who are referred by one of several organizations with which St. Clare’s works.
Food and cash donations from a number of area churches are what help stock the food pantry, whose shelves were looking a little bare.
Once the holiday season is over, the need is still there. Albany has a poverty rate of greater than 33 percent, and Appollonio said that many of those served either cannot find jobs or work various part-time jobs trying to make ends meet.
Most of those who frequent the soup kitchen, which is open three days a week, and food bank live near the center, Appollonio said. The soup kitchen serves about 150 people on the days it is open.
“Everybody wants to donate right now for Christmas, but the rest of the year is when our shelves (get empty),” she said. “It’s the rest of the year you worry about.”
For more information or to make a donation, contact Appollonio at (229) 883-2872.