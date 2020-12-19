ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Police Department is seeking a suspect who was driving a stolen car and fled from Albany police later on the same day it was stolen.
As of Friday, police were still seeking the stolen 2001 Lincoln Navigator and the suspect a week after it was taken from a residence in the Putney community. Police also are trying to speak with a woman who was in the stolen vehicle when it was spotted in Albany.
“We had a bunch of entering autos that morning in that area,” said Det. Sgt. Ted Wertz of the Albany Police Department. “One car had the keys to the Navigator. They were in the same driveway.”
The owner was notified that the Navigator was at an Enmark convenience store at the corner of South Slappey Blvd. and Gordon Ave. at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 11, the same day it was stolen. The owner then alerted law enforcement.
“They left there and went to the Burger King just down the road,” Wertz said. “The Albany Police Department got in contact with it (stolen car) and it ran.”
Wertz said he had not determined whether the driver of the stolen car is the same person who entered the cars the night of Dec. 11. However, at the least he would face charges of theft by receiving a motor vehicle in connection with the stolen Navigator.
“They got into eight or nine vehicles,” he said of the rash of overnight thefts. “There were guns in some cars and some cash.”
The officer had some advice for car owners.
“Take your stuff out of your car and lock your car,” Wertz said. “Don’t ever leave it, even where you can’t see it. Don’t leave purses and guns and money in your car.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.