ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Police Department is trying to turn up new leads to identify a suspect in nearly back-to-back robberies in October.
Police consider the man “armed and dangerous,” and there is a concern about the threat to the public if he strikes again.
Investigators say they believe the man pulled off robberies on Oct. 11 at the 2522 Sylvester Highway Quick Buys store at about 4:30 p.m. and the next day at the Grab N Go located at 5400 Newton Road.
“We just want the public’s help before he does something else,” said Det. Sgt. Ted Wertz.
Police say they find it somewhat unusual for a suspect to pull off two heists in rapid succession and then cease the criminal activity.
That could mean he’s in jail on unrelated charges, “but we don’t know because we don’t know who the suspect is,” Wertz said. “I would be more concerned about him doing it again than it being a one-time thing.”
Dougherty police have circulated information to other agencies in the area, but Wertz was not aware of the suspect pulling robberies in other locations.
In both holdups, the robber brandished a weapon but did not point it at anyone while inside. He went behind the counter and took cash from registers in both instances.
Police have photos of the suspect, who is wearing a mask such as those used by individuals to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Wertz said he was not aware of any other robberies in the county this year in which a suspect wore one of those cloth face masks to conceal his identity. There has been one other armed robbery in unincorporated Dougherty County during the year that also remains under investigation.
Police released photos of the suspect in October and have now provided photos of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck believed to be connected to the robberies. The suspect is described as a black male about 6 feet tall and weighing about 230 pounds.
Anyone with information about the case can leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477).
That number connects to a hotline where callers leave a message at a location in Canada. Callers who provide information cannot be identified by local authorities through the hotline.
There is a potential reward in the case through Crime Stoppers, Wertz said.
