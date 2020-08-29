ALBANY -- On Aug. 8, 2017, Albany police officers dispatched to a 1902 W. Highland Albany residence discovered what Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler described at the time as a “gruesome” scene.
Inside the residence, officers making a wellness check after receiving reports of a fight found the bodies of Mamie Childs and Frances Nelson. Fowler’s investigation determined that the women had died of “chop-force trauma.”
In the indictment of Arelious Haynes on murder and other charges related to the slayings, prosecutors describe the attack as one in which the women were struck multiple times with a sharp object.
While the past six months have brought about a serious curtailing of the activities of people in the area, the pace of homicides have not slowed down. As of Friday, there had been 12 additional slayings in the county, on par with the same time period in 2019.
But with the court system at a halt since mid-March, court proceedings in those and all other criminal cases have come to a standstill in terms of moving on to trials. Courts were re-opened on a limited basis in June, but safety issues related to the coronavirus have prevented seating juries and holding trials.
The current order from the Georgia Supreme Court, renewed several times since the initial order was issued, prohibits the convening of grand juries and trial juries.
“There are a total of 78 persons facing murder charges,” Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said this week. “Of those 78 cases, four of them are death penalty cases.
“There are some who have been indicted and awaiting trial. There are some who have been arrested and are waiting to be indicted.”
Haynes’ case is one of the four in which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
In another of the four, Jesse Clarence Brown, 34, is accused of fatally shooting a grandmother, Brenda Forrester, and Keyon Branch on Jan. 26, 2017, and seriously injuring Qua’shawn Branch, who was struck by more than four bullets, according to the criminal indictment. Three minor children were at the location at the time of the slayings.
Cohen Scott Matthews, 25, is accused of fatally shooting Dollar General employee Jarvis Walker in the head during an Oct. 13, 2017, robbery at 1906 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. He and accused accomplice Shanorris Taylor, 31, also face the death penalty.
As of Friday, there were 32 defendants at the Dougherty County Jail who have been indicted on murder charges and 26 who had not been indicted.
Those who have not been indicted include suspects who were arrested since the beginning of the pandemic.
The latest Supreme Court order expires on Sept. 10, and more than 25 percent of the cases are ready to be moved to the trial docket when court activity resumes. Prosecutors have continued to work on those cases that can move forward during the shutdown.
“If we were able to go to trial, we have 22 people ready to go to trial” in cases that do not involve the death penalty, Edwards said. “The Supreme Court is trying to balance these cases moving forward and the safety issues of convening a jury. Our legal system just did not anticipate social distancing and wearing a mask. We really have to make some decisions.”
Making sure jurors can be brought together safely is of paramount concern, he said.
“We have to have a place where we can operate functionally,” Edwards said. “People must engage in deliberations, and they have to be able to do that safely.”
Delaying cases comes with some risks. In a community with a large number of rental residents, people move frequently, making it difficult in some instances to locate witnesses, for example.
“All of those are issues we need to anticipate,” he said. “My view is always that justice delayed is not good. What we’re trying to do is when we get back to operations, we want to prioritize those matters that need to move forward.”
Murder cases are not the only backlog in the system. Dougherty County grand juries typically hear about 100 cases each term, so when court operations resume there will be about 300 cases waiting to be heard.
“There are a lot of other major cases that are important as well, a lot of the robberies, rapes and assaults,” Edwards said.
The last murder case to be held ended the week before courts shut down in March.
In that case Jazzy Jarrell Huff was found guilty on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony but not guilty on a malice murder count.
Huff was sentenced last week to a term of life in prison with the possibility of parole, meaning he can apply for release in 30 years.
A short time later, it was discovered that one of the jurors had the coronavirus and an employee in the district attorney’s office also tested positive. Probate Court Judge Nancy Stephenson died of COVID-19 in April.
Albany attorney Phil Cannon, who is representing Huff, said appeals will be filed for a new trial and also the status of the law under which the judge had no option but to impose a 30-year sentence.
One change the Supreme Court is looking at when trials do resume is giving defendants the option of going to trial with a six-member jury.
Cannon said that would be a non-starter for him as a defense attorney, not just on a murder charge but in any case where a conviction could bring a lengthy sentence.
“Six-member juries are fine in certain situations, but it’s not a sufficient random selection of the community to make such a serious decision,” he said. “There’s no way on God’s green earth I’ll ever recommend a six-member jury on something as serious as a murder case.”
