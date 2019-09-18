ALBANY — The districtwide graduation rate for the Dougherty County School System was higher than the Georgia state average for the 2018-19 school year, marking the fourth straight year the DCSS rate surpassed the state average, officials with the school system said.
The Georgia Department of Education released the graduation rates statewide on Tuesday. The DCSS district graduation rate for the 2018-19 academic year was 85.1 percent. The state average was 82 percent.
Dougherty Comprehensive High School finished with 85.5 percent, Monroe Comprehensive High School at 86.2 percent and Westover Comprehensive High School at 88.8 percent. School system officials said this is the second year in a row each of the three high schools rose above the state graduation rate.
“Our students, teachers and leaders are to be commended for the hard work and dedication they exhibit in our schools and classrooms every day,” Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said. “The graduation rate is just one of several indicators of the success we’re seeing in our classrooms. In addition to our graduation rate, we also saw nearly 70 students walk across the graduation stage with a college degree or technical certification thanks to the dual enrollment program.
"Although we’re pleased with our progress, we are not satisfied. Our ultimate goal is for all DCSS students to graduate high school on time and equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to compete and succeed in a global economy.”
This year's state rate is an all-time high since the state began using the four-year adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law. Georgia’s graduation rate has increased by 12 percentage points since 2012, with steady increases each year.
This year, 71 Georgia school districts recorded graduation rates at or above 90 percent. Twenty-four districts recorded rates at or above 95 percent.
“I’m proud today of Georgia’s teachers and students, who are doing the on-the-ground work that leads to increases in our graduation rate and other indicators — including NAEP and Georgia Milestones scores,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Moving forward, we must continue to focus on offering a relevant education and preparing every child for their future — not a one-size-fits-all system that sends every student in the same direction, but a tailored and personalized pathway based on a student’s academic and career interests and future goals.”
The graduation rate is defined as the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.
For more information on the state's graduation rates, visit gadoe.org.