ALBANY -- Dougherty County’s public safety workers will see something extra in their paychecks starting in August, and county employees are in line for a $1,000 one-time payment thanks to a proposal approved by the Dougherty County Commission on Monday.
The commission on Monday unanimously approved pay raises for the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Police Department and Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services. About 152 employees whose roles include detention officer, patrol duties and ambulance service will see a salary increase as a result.
Commissioners acted after the sheriff’s office reported that there were vacancies for about a quarter of the detention staff and also heard that there was a severe shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians to staff ambulances.
“Our sheriff came to us and our police chief as well as our EMS director,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “A plan was developed to address pay increases to be more competitive in the marketplace. We think it was a pivotal decision.”
The pay plan is expected to add about $3.2 million to the county’s 2021-2022 budget, which runs through June 30, 2022.
The public safety portion of the salary moves will come from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which can be used to provide “premium pay” for essential workers, for the current budget year and likely next year. The one-time lump sum payments will be paid for using county funds.
The commission earlier this year approved a pay study to look at employee salaries and plans to use the results to make pay adjustments and formulate a long-term compensation plan for various positions.
“Once the pandemic is declared over, we can no longer use those funds for premium pay,” McCoy said. “(For) the next fiscal year, we will consider what needs to be done in regard to pay increases for employees.”
Commissioner Anthony Jones suggested getting to work on planning how to fund the pay increases for the future.
“I’m just happy to be able to do this for our employees,” he said. “I want us to put in a plan to sustain these pay increases for folks. Going forward, we’re just going to have to make the tough decisions.”
McCoy notified commissioners during a work session last week that approval of the raises will mean looking at a tax increase in the future after the federal money is no longer available.
Commissioner Gloria Gaines requested a report from staff on how the balance of the federal dollars can be used.
“I think it’s important we get an understanding of that,” she said. “I think we need to fully understand it so we can use it in an appropriate manner.”
The county received $4 million this year and is in line to receive an equal amount next year under the program.
Commissioners should have training available through several organizations later in the year, McCoy responded to Gaines’ request.
“We’re not sure when the final rules will be implemented,” McCoy said.
