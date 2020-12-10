ALBANY -- Dougherty County government employees deprived this year of an annual honors dinner instead got to relive their high school glory years with an event-filled week that included “crazy socks day” and a talent show.
For some of those workers, high school is a good distance in the rearview mirror, as the longest-serving employee has worked more than 40 years as a county employee.
On Friday, 88 employees will receive recognition of time of service ranging from five years to 45-year employee Gloria Johnson.
The 11 a.m. event at the Albany-Dougherty Government Center plaza is open only to select employees and staff but will be live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page. Money earmarked for the dinner, canceled due to the novel coronavirus, was spent on prizes for contest winners and other gifts for employees.
Twenty-five employees will be honored with five years of service, nine with 10 years, 13 with 15 years, 10 with 20 years, 17 with 25 years, six with 30 years, five with 35 years, and one employee with 45 years of service. Additionally, 15 employees will be recognized as retirees.
Earlier this week, the Dougherty County Commission approved a monetary award for employees in the amount of $800 per employee. Some 650 employees will receive the lump sum distribution payment to reward their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We value our employees’ contributions,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said during a Thursday telephone interview. “They’re our best asset.”
The effort is meant to recognize employees such as paramedics and other first responders who worked on the front lines during the virus as well as those who kept operations going by working at home for an extended period or working directly with the public.
“We’re always thinking about ways to show appreciation for our employees,” McCoy said.
While putting together the budget this year, McCoy, anticipating a hit in sales tax revenue due to the pandemic, did not include merit or cost-of-living pay increases. However, money from federal programs came along that allowed opening up the purse strings to fund the $800 bonuses.
“We did a budget analysis and discovered we had the (funds) due to a CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act distribution the governor made available to cities and counties,” McCoy said. “We’re very grateful we’ve been able to say ‘Thank you’ to our employees during a very tough time.
“We’ve had a shelter-in-place ordinance, we had to shut down, we had to improvise and to adapt to new work schedules, new work environments (and) to change.”
