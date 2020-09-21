ALBANY -- A rave among the graves was not a hit for a Dougherty County resident as a recent party at a cemetery here brought loud music and on one occasion a trespasser who charged into his yard.
Ricky Jackson voiced his concerns about the gatherings at Floral Memory Gardens and a vacant house next to his residence during a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting.
“For 25 years I’ve been a resident of Dougherty County,” Jackson, who lives near the cemetery, said. “For roughly seven years or so, we’ve had a lot of problems with crime going on."
The 120 Pretoria Road cemetery has trees and shrubbery that make it easy for people to conceal themselves near his residence, Jackson told commissioners.
“Ten o’clock at night, a party was going on in the cemetery,” he said. “Roughly a month ago, I was sitting on my patio and someone was running at us in a very threatening manner. There are seven- or eight-foot-high bushes. He came directly from there and ran at me.”
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas asked County Administrator Michael McCoy to speak with the Dougherty County Police Department about the issues. The police can provide special patrols in the area and perhaps speak to the owner of the cemetery, Cohilas said.
He also suggested having police speak with the owner of the cemetery.
“I know, for me, it was just surprising,” Commissioner Victor Edwards said. “There was a party at a cemetery? Who would be hanging out at the cemetery?”
On another crime-related topic, Joe Chesnut, special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Regional Drug Enforcement Office, gave an update to commissioners. The office moved from Worth County to Dougherty County last year.
The GBI agents and agents assigned to the office by other nearby law enforcement agencies initiated more than 188 cases from July 1, 2019, through August, Chesnutt said, and made more than 100 arrests.
In addition, it seized some $5.4 million in contraband, including illegal drugs and property confiscated, he said.
About 32 percent of cases originated in Dougherty County, Chesnutt said. He his goal is for 32 percent or more of cases to originate in the county, which has the largest population in the 41 counties covered.
“Dougherty County is where our office is,” he said. “Dougherty County has made an investment in us, and we will continue working toward that goal.”
Referencing the 14 homicides so far this year, already four more than the 2019 total of 10, and a rash of recent shootings on Albany streets, Commissioner Anthony Jones said it is time for residents to get angry and start helping law enforcement.
“The young folks are mad in this community,” he said. “Why are they mad? Some say it’s drugs, some say it’s money.
“When will Dougherty County get mad enough to get fed up? When will this community stand with law enforcement and say we’re not going to take it, we’re going to take our community back? We’ve got to do something. So what can we do as a community to help stop this foolishness?”
Cohilas, a former criminal prosecutor, said that in the past a multijurisdictional group tackled gang activity, knocking on doors and arresting multiple gang members in their homes.
“We had done that in the past and done that very successfully,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has halted criminal trials, which officials say allow accused criminals to get out of jail on bond and return to criminal activity.
“The pace of judicial cases has been beyond slowed down, it’s been brought to a halt,” Cohilas said. “That has a ripple effect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.