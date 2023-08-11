thumbnail_IMG_2117.jpg

Dougherty County Rotarians used their Thursday meeting time to visit the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration traveling exhibit on display at the Thronateeska Heritage Center.

ALBANY – Members of the Dougherty County Rotary Club made a field trip out of the club's weekly meeting Thursday, visiting the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration traveling exhibit.

The exhibit, "Drugs: Costs and Consequences," is open at the Thronateeska Heritage Museum through Sept. 5.

