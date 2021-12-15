Jennifer Dozier, left, president of the Dougherty County Rotary Club, delivers Christmas gifts for senior citizens on Tuesday to David Cadelinia, special projects and special projects coordinator for the SOWEGA Council on Aging.
As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery.
Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery.
1 of 3
Jennifer Dozier, left, president of the Dougherty County Rotary Club, delivers Christmas gifts for senior citizens on Tuesday to David Cadelinia, special projects and special projects coordinator for the SOWEGA Council on Aging.
Special Photo
Dougherty County Rotarians purchased gifts for some 50 senior citizens who do not have family in the area for delivery before Christmas.
Special Photo
Dougherty County Rotary Club members wrap presents for the Santa for Seniors program that will be distributed through the SOWEGA Council on Aging's Meals on Wheels program.
ALBANY – Dougherty County Rotarians helped make Christmas a little brighter for area residents with the donation of gifts for senior citizens.
Dougherty County Rotary Club members delivered 50 gifts on Tuesday to the SOWEGA Council on Aging for the Santa for Seniors project that will be delivered in the days before Christmas. The gifts will be delivered to clients who receive meals at home through the Meals on Wheels program.
They will be prioritized to those who do not have family members in the area and thus otherwise may be left out during the holiday season.
“That’s just a way to let people know people care about them in the community and they’re not alone,” Izzie Sadler, executive director of the Council on Aging, said.
The Rotary Club has partnered with the agency for about 10 years on the project.
“We’re very thankful for what they do, especially at Christmas time,” Sadler said.
The Council on Aging serves 581 individuals through the Meals on Wheels program in 14 counties.
Expanding the Santa for Seniors effort to other locations is “something we can look at in coming years and grow this in other counties,” Sadler said. “We would need other organizations to help out.”
Another way to assist senior citizens is donating to the Council on Aging’s Hope for the Holidays fund. Donors can make a donation to a specific program or county.
“Or (they) can make a general donation that goes to wherever we need it the most,” Sadler said. “Because of COVID, we’ve tripled the number of people we’re serving. Our needs have tripled.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.