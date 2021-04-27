EDITOR'S NOTE: Part of a series about the candidates challenging for the vacant District 2 Dougherty County School Board seat.
ALBANY -- For Alma Noble, it’s been a long journey in education, from being at the epicenter of school integration to weekends commuting home while pursuing advanced degrees and opening two child care centers.
Noble, who worked some 30 years in Dougherty County Schools, is one of six candidates seeking to fill the unexpired term of Milton “June Bug,” Griffin, who died in February, on the Dougherty County School Board.
Early in her career, Noble worked in the Dougherty County Reading Clinic, the first time school staff were integrated in the system, she said, and she also taught Griffin’s younger siblings.
During her three decades in the system, Noble earned degrees from the University of Georgia in school social work and later in school psychology at Florida State University, taking her children with her and making trips home to tend to family businesses.
“I have seen the growth and education of more than 10,000 students,” she said. “The reason I want to be on the school board is, No. 1, I want to strive to ensure that every child realizes their optimal educational development.”
Noble said her second priority is taking care of those who instruct and care for students.
“I want to see competitive pay for teachers and support staff and administrators to (address) the retention rate,” she said. “We’re losing teachers and administrators who are going to other communities and professions. We need to maintain the talent we have.”
Another concern for Noble is how students fared during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some struggled with internet connection issues, many, she said, falling behind because of that and other reasons.
As a social worker in the system, Noble said she learned that home issues can affect learning -- students can’t learn if there is no heat in the house -- and those issues were compounded during the pandemic. During her time in the system, she helped students, sometimes helping parents pay utilities when they were facing tough times.
“I want to endeavor to develop a systemic COVID recovery plan,” she said. “Not all students had equal access to learning.
“I want to strive to ensure that effective remedial support programs are in place to eliminate any barriers that negatively impact a child’s ability to perform successfully in school.”
Her other goal would be to safeguard the financial stability of the system, something she said she thinks she can do with her business experience that includes operating the first black-owned florist, Noble’s Flowers & Gifts, in the 1960s in Albany with her husband ,and operating two child care centers, including Alma’s Baby World, which she opened in 1987.
“I was concerned about the lack of knowledge that many children had because they had not been exposed to education,” she said. “A child’s brain develops most in the first three years. That’s why I opened the day care center.”
Her other business interest in the city was House of Jazz, which she opened in 1978 and sold five years ago.
“I’ve had over 50 years in business and finances, setting budgets,” Noble said. “I love my community, and I’m striving to ensure Dougherty County prospers. To do that, we've got to take care of our children. Education is the new PPE for children. That’s going to be their new personal protection equipment, it’s going to be their mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.