ALBANY -- The Political Action Committee of the Albany Metro Area Chapter of The National Pan-Hellenic Council is sponsoring a School Board Candidates Political Forum on Thursday, from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The focus will be on candidates vying for the District 2 seat in an upcoming special election.
Six candidates are seeking to fill the unexpired term of Milton "June Bug" Griffin, which ends on Dec. 31, 2022. The special election set for June 15. If a runoff is necessary, it will be held on July 13. The candidates who qualified for the race are Gary Ball Sr., Kenneth Florence, Norma Kay Gaines-Heath, Julian Hall, Alma G. Noble and Debra Trice Wiley.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council is a Greek Letter organization comprising nine International Greek letter Sororities and Fraternities: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
As indicated in its public statement about how the organization functions, the council promotes interaction through forums, meetings and other media for the exchange of information and engages in cooperative programming and initiatives through various activities. The upcoming political forum is one of the many ways in which the Pan-Hellenic Council promotes social action, awareness, and involvement.
The ID number for the Zoom meeting is 880 3743 5930, and the pass code is 191074.
