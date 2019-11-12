ALBANY -- In an interview held days before the start of the current school year, Dougherty County School System Superintendent Ken Dyer said one of the primary focuses of the system this year would be parental engagement.
"A lot of times," Dyer said, "the parents of our students can't come to us because of transportation or other issues. So this year we're going to them."
Dyer and other officials in the local school system proved true to the superintendent's words on Tuesday as they led a Superintendent's Town Hall and Q&A session at the Jane Willson Unit of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany.
"Engagement ... we said it before the school year began, and that remains one of our priorities," Dyer said before the start of the session at which parents of children in the system were invited to ask questions pertaining to school activities. "There are so many non-academic barriers that hinder a students' education, and a stable home environment is one of the keys to students thriving.
"We want to help parents with as many of these non-academic issues as we can, and one way we can do that is by going to them rather than insisting they come to us. One of those non-academic issues is transportation, so we're counting on our community partners -- like the Boys and Girls Clubs -- to help us bring our message to the families."
Lakisha Bryant Bruce, the school system's director of community relations, said the meeting is one of several planned throughout the community to foster parental engagement. A second town hall meeting was scheduled Tuesday night at Albany Middle School.
"We want our parents to have the opportunity to talk directly with Superintendent Dyer, to ask him questions one-on-one," Bruce said. "It's important that families are actively involved in their students' education."
Bishonna Jones, the system's Family Community Engagement director, said meetings like the ones held Tuesday offer a two-way engagement.
"We're not here just to deliver," Jones said. "This is a two-way conversation. We're here to listen, too, to hear parents' concerns."
Boys and Girls Clubs CEO Marvin Laster, who said in opening remarks that the Willson Unit was "birthed from disaster," recalling the Flood of '94 that wiped out one of the Boys and Girls Clubs' facilities, said the organization is "honored to work with the school system to inform our parents of the resources that are available to them and their children in the school system."
During an exercise in which she directed all in attendance to give themselves a "self-hug," Family Community Engagement Wraparound Coordinator Wilena McClain told the audience, "We want to hear from you. Your voice is one of the most powerful things you possess."