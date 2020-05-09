ALBANY -- With the lengthy shutdown of many businesses due to Covid-19, state and local governments will have to find ways to make deep cuts in their budgets as they deal with the loss of income and sales tax revenue.
School systems won’t be exempt and are now facing a potential 14 percent reduction in state funding for the 2020-2021 budget year.
As the Dougherty County School System deals with that issue, there also are other unknowns like whether classes will resume in the fall and how to provide instruction as some parents likely will choose to keep their children at home.
For Dougherty County, a 14 percent reduction would mean a cut of about $13.1 million from its $94 million allotment of state funding. Including local and federal funding, the system has a total budget of $180 million for the 14,000 students in the current year’s budget.
The school system has challenges related to the amount of time students have been out of class, and that is compounded as some will fall behind even further during the summer, Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said.
“It would be a significant impact at a time such as this when we have been out of school for two and a half months,” he said of the reduced funding. “The typical summer slide is going to be exacerbated. It’s going to be substantially difficult to find ways to meet those students’ needs with remedial instruction.
“A lot (of students) will need additional instruction. Instruction is going to be the last thing we cut.”
Salary increases for school personnel included in the state’s budget almost certainly will be eliminated. Lawmakers plan to return in mid-June to complete the 40-day legislative session, with the budget being the primary concern.
Dyer said the school board will formulate a plan to make the necessary cuts, with the priorities being student instruction and safety.
Because the state’s budget will be completed probably within days of the beginning of the school system’s fiscal year on July 1, the school board will not have time to finalize its own budget by that deadline, Dyer said.
“It’s not going to leave us a lot of time to do the budget,” the superintendent said. “We’re going to wait until we get the final numbers from the state and put our budget together.”
The school board plans to pass budget resolutions to maintain operations until such time as it can formulate its spending plan.
Dyer did not comment on specific areas he would recommend for budget cuts.
“I’m not going to speculate, but we’re going to look at all our options,” he said. “We’re going to do the best we can to protect instruction. There’s always ways to tighten your belt.”
Dyer said it was too early to say whether layoffs and furloughs of personnel will be necessary.
Another complication is not knowing what instruction will look like in the fall. The course of the virus could dictate whether students return to the schools.
Dyer said the system will be ready for any scenario. If students remain at home, Dougherty teachers will be prepared to offer online learning, with computers and mobile hot spots provided to students who need them.
Even if on-campus instruction resumes, “some families may be hesitant to send students to school,” he said. “We may have to be in a position where we do offer in-person (instruction) and some families keep students at home (for their safety).”
However the instructional landscape shakes out over the coming summer and resumption of classes in the fall, the school system is focused on learning and student health, Dyer said. Counseling services have been provided, and personnel at each school have maintained contact with students and parents through mobile phones.
Many of those in school now have been affected by tornadoes in 2017, Hurricane Michael in 2018 and now a global pandemic.
“It’s been a traumatic experience,” he said of COVID-19. “We’ve had a lot of sickness. A lot of families have been impacted. It’s turned the world upside down. We’re really concerned about (students') health and well-being.”
Since schools closed in March, the system has provided some 450,000 meals delivered along bus routes and will continue the nutrition program through the end of the school year on May 22, at which time the summer feeding program will begin providing meals to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.