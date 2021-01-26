ALBANY -- The Dougherty County School System plans to resume in-person instruction for some of its students beginning Feb. 8 if COVID-19 cases continue their downward trend.
In a letter sent to parents Monday evening, DCSS Superintendent Kenneth Dyer wrote that declining COVID-19 cases has led him to consider re-opening schools for in-person instruction for students in grades Pre-K through 5th starting Feb. 8. Students in grades 6-12 would return on Feb. 16 if cases continued their decline.
In-person instruction would be available only for students who had previously opted for the in-person instructional model prior to the Christmas break. Parents who don’t feel comfortable with their students returning to classrooms across the district can still opt to keep their children in a virtual model.
The letter from Dyer said:
As stated in our correspondence earlier this month announcing a delay in the return to in-person instruction, our plan was to begin offering an in-person option again on Feb. 1, if conditions were favorable.
Before the Thanksgiving break, Dougherty County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per day was less than four, while the positivity rate was 2.8%. Prior to the beginning of the winter break, the average cases per day and positivity rate were 24 and 7.4%. Since the beginning of 2021, we saw those metrics increase to 42 cases per day and a 16.3% positivity rate, with both being the highest levels we’ve seen since April 2020. As of today, our seven-day rolling average is over 27 cases per day, with a positivity rate of 13.8%.
Although our community has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates since the peak of the latest spike, additional time is needed to allow the cases and positivity rate to decline to more acceptable levels. We are confident that if the numbers continue to decline at the current rate, we will be able to offer an in-person option again on Feb. 8 for Pre-K and elementary students, and on Feb. 17 for middle and high school students.
Please note, if you originally chose the virtual option, but would now like for your child to transition to the in-person option, please contact your child’s school to check for availability. Likewise, if you originally chose the in-person option but don’t currently feel comfortable with your child returning to classrooms, you can opt to keep your child in the virtual model.
While we remain steadfast in our belief that children learn best when in the classroom, we must balance that belief with the need to provide for the safety of our students and employees. This is not the information we had hoped to share today, and we understand the disappointment and inconvenience it causes. I said at the beginning of the pandemic, however, that our decisions would be grounded in the data and all actions taken by the district would be conditions-based. As numbers continue to be at unacceptable levels, we must continue to keep the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff as our primary concern.
In the coming days, please be on the lookout for a health screening survey that will need to be completed prior to your child’s return to the building. Also, within the next few weeks, we will release our plan for addressing the learning loss that has likely occurred over the past year, as we are committed to the academic success and development of our students.
We appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this difficult and unprecedented time, and we look forward to welcoming our students whose families chose the in-person option this fall back to the buildings soon.
