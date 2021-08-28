ALBANY -- The percentage of current active student COVID-19 cases in the Dougherty County School System is 1.39% of the in-person student population, data released by the school system show.
The 10-day percentage of student COVID-19 cases reflects cases for students who are currently in isolation following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The current 10-day percentage -- which covers cases from the first day of school -- is 1.39%. The percentage for the second week of school was 1.02%.
“I believe this is a signal that our students, their parents and our employees are following the DCSS safety protocols,” Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said. “In addition to continuing with the current protocols, we will enhance our safety measures by offering COVID-19 testing at our schools in the near future.”
While required for students, parents can opt their students out of testing if they so choose. More information on testing will be released next week.
Meanwhile, school officials in Lee County updated their system's COVID numbers on Friday, a day after the system shut down all in-school learning and reverted to at-home education. The numbers show:
Pre-K: Cases in school -- 8; Total cases -- 11; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure -- 94;
Lee County Primary School: Cases in school -- 8; Total cases -- 20; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure -- 41;
Kinchafoonee Primary School: Cases in school -- 2; Total cases -- 6; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure -- 71;
Lee County Elementary School: Cases in school -- 9; Total cases -- 16; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure -- 119;
Twin Oaks Elementary School: Cases in school -- 17; Total cases -- 33; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure -- 194;
Lee County Middle School West: Cases in school -- 20; Total cases -- 24; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure -- 95;
Lee County Middle School East: Cases in school -- 27; Total cases -- 30; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure -- 305;
Transitional Learning Center: Cases in school -- 0; Total cases -- 0; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure -- 13;
Lee County High School 9th-grade Academy: Cases in school -- 17; Total cases -- 19; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure --328;
Lee County High School: Cases in school -- 35; Total cases -- 45; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure -- 318;
District Support Staff: Cases in school -- 4; Total cases -- 4; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure -- 2;
School Totals: Cases in school -- 148; Total cases -- 208; Cases identified as close contacts/quarantined due to exposure -- 1,567.
