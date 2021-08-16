ALBANY — The return of nearly the entire Dougherty County School System body to class on Monday was an exciting event for students and staff who have seen more than a year of disruptions in learning.
“I’m excited to have the vast majority back, face-to-face, 11,230 (students),” schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said Monday afternoon. “We’re just excited to have the kids back, the students back in school, and we look forward to meeting their needs academically as well as socially and emotionally.”
Counting students still learning virtually at home, the first day’s attendance totaled 11,430 of the approximately 13,500 students in the system.
It’s a normal routine in the school year for some parents to wait until the congestion of back-to-school calms down to send their children back to campus, he said, and more students will trickle in over the next few days.
“We’re very pleased with the strong attendance numbers,” he said. “We look forward to a successful school year, a challenging year, but a rewarding year.”
Students and staff will be required to wear face masks for the first two weeks as cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Dougherty County in recent weeks, locally and in a number of states, including Georgia.
“We haven’t heard any negative comments about the mask requirement,” Dyer said. “We know we have a lot of parents who think we shouldn’t. I certainly understand an individual’s choice.
“However, we have a responsibility to ensure the safety of nearly 14,000 students and 2,000 employees. We believe individual rights, or privileges, stop where they potentially impact someone else’s health.”
Schools have been encouraged to allow students time outside where they can remove masks, and there also are other occasions during the day when they get to take a break from the facial coverings.
The school system also is looking at ways to get students and staff members to get vaccinated.
