ALBANY -- When about 7,000 Dougherty County students return to school next week, they will be at home, as the local public school system's administration decided to return to remote learning at least through January due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
“The Dougherty County School System announced today we are pivoting from our (current) mode for instruction that involved virtual instruction and in-person instruction," schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said during a virtual news conference Monday afternoon. The decision came, he said, “due to the spike we have seen in our community since Thanksgiving and anticipate from Christmas.”
The school system went to a virtual-only format in March 2020 that lasted through the remainder of the school year. When all schools were re-opened in stages during the current school year, about half of the system’s students, 6,500 to 7,000, returned to campus while the other half continued learning at home.
In addition to considering the safety of staff and students, the school system considered the area’s health care system in making the decision, said Dyer, who noted there were 93 patients being treated for COVID-19 Thursday at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities.
“We’re concerned about those cases increasing and increasing hospitalizations,” the superintendent said.
As of Monday, there were no plans to put sports on hold. Practice continued during the holidays and, as of then, there were no concerns about continuing the basketball season. The school system will monitor the situation and make a decision if conditions change, Dyer said.
The school system will make an announcement on returning to in-person instruction on campus by no later than Jan. 25.
In order to safely re-open, the number of cases in the community and transmission rate will have to drop and be on the decline, Dyer said. The school system also will consider the number of patients hospitalized with the disease in making its decision.
Over the 14-day period that ended Christmas Day, there were 349 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Dougherty County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That number will have to be at 10 per day before schools can reopen.
The school system consulted with officials with the local hospital system, Public Health, and city and county leaders in making the decision to return to the virtual-only instruction format, Dyer said.
Schools will distribute mobile devices and internet hot spots throughout the week prior to re-opening in the virtual format on Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.