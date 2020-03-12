ALBANY -- The Dougherty County School System is prepared to deal with the COVID-19 virus, with contingency plans to shut down the entire system if a student or staff member tests positive, Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said Thursday.
“We began preparing for this weeks ago,” the superintendent said during a Thursday-afternoon news conference. “We felt it was inevitable we would be affected. If there is a confirmed case in one of our schools, we will close.”
In the event schools are closed, the campus where the affected person attended or worked would be completely disinfected. During the closure, the school system also would check for contact between the person who tested positive and other students, such as siblings at other schools, and school personnel.
Any staff or students who had contact with that person would in turn be quarantined and have to document that they do not have the virus before being allowed to return to school.
The school system also has sent information home to parents about ways to reduce the risk of infection and instructing them to keep students home if they are sick. The system also posts frequent updates on its Internet site and Faceook page.
The school system also has plans for dealing with an extended closure, such as instruction via the internet. All K-12 students have iPads, and high school students have laptop computers with which they can receive instruction.
“Our first priority in the event of an extended closure is our seniors,” said Dyer, who added that they have to meet their scheduled graduation timeline.
The school system is monitoring gatherings and outside events and canceling those that bring increased risk of spreading infection.
The system’s elementary basketball season and playoffs, for example, were suspended because the games are heavily attended and are indoors.
Track meets and tennis matches have continued. An outdoor band competition in Thomasville also will go forward as scheduled.
“We handle those on a case-by-case basis, but all (previously approved events) have to be submitted for review,” Dyer said.
The system also has responded by increasing cleaning of surfaces, door knobs and buses, and is limiting the number of visitors allowed on campuses.
Visitors must answer a questionnaire that asks about travel to areas where there have been confirmed cases of the coronavirus or exposure to others who have who have the disease or whether they have symptoms, among other things.
With the entire student body of about 14,000 qualifying for free or reduced-price meals, the school system also has reached out to the state Department of Education seeking a federal waiver to the rule that prohibits schools from delivering meals.
If approved, the school system could help feed students in the need of an extended school closure.
Dyer also has kept in contact with the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency, city of Albany, the Department of Public Health and other agencies as well as referred with the heads of other public and private schools in the area.
The Lee County School System also has made plans that include closing schools for disinfection if necessary.
“I feel comfortable because we prepared for it,” Dyer said. “It’s a serious matter, and we take it seriously.”
