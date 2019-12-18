ALBANY -- It was out with the old and in with the new on Wednesday as the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office said farewell to Chief Deputy Robert Daniels and welcomed his replacement, Terron Hayes.
Sheriff Kevin Sproul thanked Daniels for his service during a ceremony in a courtroom at the Dougherty County Courthouse.
Daniels began his career with the sheriff’s office in November of 1974 as a jailer. During his 45 years with the agency, he also served with the Warrants and Civil and Investigations divisions, as a court security officer and as desk sergeant.
He was promoted in 2004 to the rank of colonel in charge of all sheriff’s office operations, and in 2009 Sproul promoted Daniels to chief deputy, the highest position within the agency.
Hayes, a 2005 graduate of Albany State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, moves into his new position from that of director of Crime Intervention and Prevention.
The new chief deputy began his career in law enforcement serving as a corporal with the Albany Police Department while pursuing his college degree. He later served as the president of the School Resource Officer Program and regional director for the Georgia Association of School Resource Officers. He also served as a member of the Georgia Gang Investigator Association. While an Albany police officer, Hayes served in the Uniform and Investigative Divisions.
Hayes served with the Dougherty County School System Police Department as a lieutenant, as supervisor/coordinator of the Gang Resistance Education and Training program and as supervisor of the Police Against Crime and Students Against Violence program. Since his employment with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office in February of 2009, he also has directed the Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety (CHAMPS) program. He also serves as a member of the Command Staff and, due to his work to promote prevention and intervention with youths, has been featured on the A&E television series “Beyond Scared Straight” for three seasons
“We’re going to be progressive, and we’re going to do what it takes to make the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office the best,” he told the audience packing the courtroom Wednesday. “I want to be, and want you to be, a part of this team because you, the citizens, it takes you too. It doesn’t exist without you.”