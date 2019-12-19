ALBANY -- When flames lit up the grills at Tokyo restaurant on Thursday, so did the eyes of the children who were there having lunch with Sheriff Kevin Sproul and members of the Dougherty County Sheriff’s “Shop With a Cop” program.
The 21 participants were entertained by the chefs cooking steak, chicken and shrimp on the hibachis ahead of a trip to Target to buy gifts for participants and family members. At the beginning of the show/cooking, the chefs used alcohol to shoot a column of flame into the air from the grills.
Thursday marked the 19th year the sheriff’s office has hosted children who otherwise might not have much to celebrate.
“To see the smile on their face makes you want to work harder next year,” said Gwendolyn Lee, manager of the H&R office in east Albany, who participated in the program for the second year and raised nearly $4,000 in funding for the effort this year.
The children are identified by the Dougherty County School System and the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services office in Albany, Sproul said.
“We have three homeless kids in our group today,” he said. “What we’ve found through this is this is the first time some of them have ever been Christmas shopping.
“The meaning is to help disadvantaged children or families that may not have Christmas for their children.”
Some people in the community have made donations, and the Exchange Club of Albany recently gave a check to help fund Shop With a Cop, Sproul said. He also thanked Tokyo owner Han Kim, who hosts the group in the restaurant each year.
The sheriff’s office also used funds raised at a spring golf tournament.
“We want the children to know there are men and women in law enforcement who care about them and their well-being” Sproul said. “That’s what this day is about.”
When Sproul put the question to his troops, most of whom were paired up with one of the children around the tables, they quickly responded.
“(To) see the joy of giving back,” said one.
“Seeing a child smile,” said another.
And: “Helping the less fortunate,” from a third.
For Lt. Rick Windham, not only a veteran in the sheriff’s office but also of the event, as he has participated each year since it started, the day is a special one.
“It is my favorite day of the year because I get to see and interact with children,” he said. “(It’s) the innocence of children. I like to interact with them as a law enforcement officer and show them we’re not just law enforcement, we’re part of your community.”
Windham said he is sure the boys and girls get as much out of it as the adults, and that isn’t just in terms of the gifts they receive.
“I think it doesn’t end here,” he said. “When they go home, they go home with real good memories.
“The reason they’re here today -- maybe it’s the first time they’ve eaten in a restaurant. Maybe it’s the first time they have been out shopping for their families for Christmas. It’s really great to be involved with this.”