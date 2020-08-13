ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office provides a video stream in the lobby of the downtown Government Center as well as across the street in the Judicial Building.
A third is located in the county jail lobby. But the videos are not meant to provide entertainment. The screens flash the faces and information about convicted sex offenders who live in the county.
The video feed is displayed as a public service and provides the information to those who do not have computer access to visit the registries maintained by the state and county.
As of Thursday, there were 267 Dougherty County residents listed on the sex offender registry maintained by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Of those, six have been designated as sexual predators.
Under state law, an offender ends up on the sexually dangerous predator listing if he or she was determined by the Sexual Offender Registration Review Board to be a risk to commit a dangerous sexual offense in the future or was designated as a sexually dangerous offender between July 1, 1996 and June 30, 2006.
In addition to those offenders who are living in the community, many others currently are in prison or jail.
In Dougherty County, two deputies are charged full-time with monitoring sex offenders. Their responsibilities include registering offenders, keeping up with any changes of address and basically ensuring that offenders follow the rules.
“That’s our job, to keep these people in compliance with all laws,” Lt. Rebecca Cranford, who has worked with the sheriff’s office for 39 years and since 2005 has been assigned to monitor sexual offenders, said.
Sexual offenders are required to register each year with the sheriff’s office in the county of residence, and sexually dangerous offenders are required to register twice each year.
“We verify their addresses,” Cranford said. “We notify them when they have to come in and register. We call them. We call places of employment to schedule appointments.”
The laws that specify where convicted sexual offenders cannot live vary by offense date, and those convicted before June 4, 2003, have no restrictions, Cranford said. Each revision of the state’s laws has toughened those restrictions. For example, the earliest version, which applies to those whose offense date occurred between June 4, 2003, and June 30, 2006, does not include churches, public swimming pools or libraries.
In general, all of the restrictions prohibit offenders from living within 1,000 feet of child care facilities, schools and areas where minors congregate such as skating rinks, parks or playgrounds. Later changes in the law added churches as well as public libraries and school bus stops.
“It can be confusing to the public,” Cranford said.
Another cause of friction for the public is when a designated sexual offender moves into a neighborhood.
“They’ll call and say one moved in three houses down, and I have three daughters,” Cranford said. “Or 'I like to jog and I can’t jog in the neighborhood with that person living here.'”
The sheriff’s office can only enforce the laws on the books in terms of a sex offender living near the locations identified.
“If we have an offender that moves into an address that is not in compliance with state law, then we inform them they have to find a new address," Cranford said. "We give them 30 days.”
The sheriff’s office recommends that offenders notify the sheriff’s office before moving into a new residence to avoid paying a deposit on an apartment and then not being able to live there.
Another issue that causes confusion is when a sexual offender lives with children in the household.
During sentencing, judges often impose conditions of probation or parole that prohibit an offender from living in a residence with children, even his or her own, Cranford said. But after the period of probation or parole ends, the offender can live in a household with children.
“There is absolutely nothing in state law that addresses whether an offender can live in a household with children,” Cranford said.
A viewing of the GBI sexual offender registry shows that some 13 live on Sylvester Road in residences that are in close proximity.
Offenders tend often to live in unincorporated parts of the county and in mobile home parks due to necessity, Cranford said.
“It’s difficult in the city of Albany,” she said. “There’s a school or a church or a public park or a recreation area of some sort in almost every city block in Albany. Restrictions even include (fast food restaurants). We consider that a playground area because it’s specifically designed for children under the age of 18.”
Apartments and motels also tend to have features that prevent convicted sexual offenders from moving in.
“Most of the apartment complexes are not in compliance because they have swimming pools,” Cranford said. “That’s why there are so many (living) on the east side in mobile home parks or in other areas in mobile home parks.”
Mobile home parks often are a more affordable option as well, she said.
In addition to registering each 12 months, or each 6 months for those identified as potential sexual predators, offenders are required to notify the sheriff’s office each time they move to a new address, change jobs or move to another county. When an offender moves to another location from Dougherty County, the sheriff’s office follows up to make sure the offender registered at the new address.
A move is considered a change of address, even if it is from one room in a motel to a different one. But registration isn’t the only way the sheriff’s office keeps in touch. State law requires random address checks on each offender twice each year, which means an officer visits the given location at least that often, Cranford said.
“We do (random checks) more than twice a year,” she said.
The sheriff’s office encourages members of the public to call when something does not seem right or if there is a question of whether an offender is in violation of the law.
Information on local sexual offenders is available at http://www.dougherty.ga.us/county-sheriff.
“If you see something, call us,” Cranford said. “It takes a whole village to keep a child safe. It takes a whole community to help us do our jobs.”
The number of offenders in the community and their locations change on a daily basis as those recently released from prison or jail return or take up residence at a new address. At any given time, several dozen offenders who have completed a prison sentence are reincarcerated because of a violation.
“For those that are not in compliance and refuse to comply, most of them are in prison or in jail all the time because they’re in violation of the law,” Cranford said. “The way I explain it is we do everything we can to enforce the laws as they’re written. They have the right to live wherever they want, as long as they’re in compliance.”
