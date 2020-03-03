ALBANY -- When the next natural disaster strikes, “Who ya gonna call”? Over the past decade, southwest Georgians have learned that sometimes the only thing you can do is call on yourself.
Area residents also have learned that heroes come in all sizes and all ages. The one thing they have in common is that they are prepared to not only help themselves but others as well.
In an effort to ensure that young people in Dougherty county are prepared for the next disaster threatening their families, the Dougherty County Extension Office will provide the opportunity for 15 students in eighth-12th grades to participate in the Georgia Youth Preparedness Initiative (MyPI Georgia).
Jazmin Thomas, the youth development agent for the Dougherty County Extension Office, said she is excited that the agency is offering the program again.
“It’s a great program, and I could not have made this available without the support of Phoebe Putney's Network of Trust, the Ham Radio Club of Albany, and a variety of local law enforcement and emergency service agencies,” Thomas said.
This training will take place March 30-April 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications are due by March 9, and accepted students will be notified by March 12. Visit https://www.mypigeorgia.org/students/student-application to register. Students unable to register online may go by the county extension office located at. 125 Pine Ave. in Albany. The program is free, but students need to bring a lunch each day so training can continue as scheduled.
MyPI Georgia is a replication of the Mississippi Youth Preparedness Initiative which was recognized by FEMA in 2014 as the national award winner for Outstanding Youth Preparedness program. In 2015, the program was recognized as one of the first entities to be named an official Affirmer of the National Strategy for Youth Preparedness Education. The program is centered on Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) abilities and responsibilities.
The goal of the program is to train Georgia teens so that they are prepared to respond to the emergency needs of their family and neighbors following a natural disaster or other catastrophic events.
“This is going to be a very intense training session," Thomas said. "In order to provide this training during Spring Break for students in the Dougherty County School System, we have scheduled a very full itinerary for the students during the five-day period”.
Training will include completion of the United States Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency CERT training, Fire Safety and Utilities Control, Disaster Medical Operations, Light Search & Rescue, Disaster psychology and terrorism.
Other components of the training include certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automatic electronic defibrillation (AED). There is also a focus on HAM radio, NOAA weather radio, smart phone apps and social media’s function in emergency preparedness.
There is also a focus on a career track in public safety, fire services and emergency management.
During the training, students will be provided with an emergency response backpack containing high-visibility CERT vest, leather gloves, duct tape, flashlight, poncho, emergency blanket, multi-tool, hard hat, triage tapes, and a variety of personal safety items. Following their successful completion of the course and certification, students will keep the pack and its contents so that they are equipped to respond appropriately when the need arises.
Following graduation, these students will have received the same CERT training as their adult counterparts and could assist them if called on to do so.
However, Thomas points out, “They will never be deployed by themselves. Their main training is to assist their families and neighbors.”
