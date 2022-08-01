Dougherty Superior Court requests support for additional judge in court circuit

From left, Dougherty County Commissioners Ed Newsome and Anthony Jones, County Attorney Alex Shalishali and Commissioner Russell Gray have a conversation during a break at Monday's commission meeting.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – With Dougherty County in the running for a fourth Superior Court Judge position, the chief judge in the circuit is seeking letters of support from local government officials, including the Dougherty County Commission.

Chief Dougherty Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette was unable to attend a Monday commission meeting, but the commission approved authorizing Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas to draft the letter of support to the Judicial Council of Georgia.

