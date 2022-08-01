Dougherty Superior Court requests support for additional judge in court circuit

ALBANY – With Dougherty County in the running for a fourth Superior Court Judge position, the chief judge in the circuit is seeking letters of support from local government officials, including the Dougherty County Commission.
Chief Dougherty Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette was unable to attend a Monday commission meeting, but the commission approved authorizing Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas to draft the letter of support to the Judicial Council of Georgia.
The 6-1 vote came after Commissioner Russell Gray objected to the additional costs that would be borne by the county.
While the state would fund the judge’s salary, if the addition is approved by the council, the county would be responsible for adding a new assistant district attorney and public defender’s position.
“These are more employees we’ll have to have,” Gray said. “We’re having a hard time finding employees to support those three judges. Then you have to provide a courtroom. It’s more of a luxury than it is an absolute necessity right now.
“I do think it will cost the county and taxpayers a good amount in incidental costs. I just have a hard time saying yes to this, because it’s going to be a permanent increase in our budget.”
Commissioner Gloria Gaines questioned why an additional judge is needed since the county’s population dropped considerably between 2010 and 2020.
“We’re shrinking in population, but we keep growing in governmental expenditures,” she said. “I’m baffled by that. I mean, it just seems an adverse relationship to population growth. The population that’s leaving are not criminals, unfortunately. We keep declining in population, but the cost of government goes up. I’m puzzled.”
Part of the Dougherty circuit’s needs include dealing with a backlog of court cases due to courts being paralyzed for more than a year due to COVID-19, County Attorney Alex Shalishali responded. Also, the number of judges approved by the Judicial Council is based on the caseload of judges, not the population in the judicial circuit.
“What we’re seeing is people sitting in jail because we don’t have enough judges,” he said.
