ATLANTA — Two murder convictions in Dougherty County, and one in Thomas County, were upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court on Monday.
In one opinion, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction for Shanard Smith in connection to an Albany nightclub incident, while reversing the murder convictions received by his co-defendants.
Kenneth N. Powell was tried before a Dougherty County jury and convicted of malice murder in the shooting death of Lionel Turner. Powell contended before the state’s highest court that the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction, that the trial court erred in instructing the jury and that his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance.
“We find no merit in these claims of error, and we affirm,” the court said in its opinion.
Turner was killed on June 19, 1993. On Aug. 26, 1993, Powerll and Donny C. Mimbs were jointly indicted by a Dougherty grand jury for malice murder, felony murder predicated on aggravated assault by shooting Turner with a gun and aggravated assault by beating Turner with a chair. Powell was tried separately Nov. 8-9, 1993, and he was found guilty only of malice murder.
On Nov. 9, 1993, the trial court sentenced Powell to serve life in prison. A motion for new trial was filed by trial counsel on Nov. 22, 1993. Powell, through new counsel, filed an extraordinary motion for new trial on July 8, 1997.
Powell represented therein that, although the motion for new trial was heard Dec. 29, 1993, no order had been entered on the motion because no transcript of the motion for new trial proceeding existed. Powell represented that the court reporter had “left the area” before transcribing the hearing.
On Sept. 19, 1997, the trial court granted new counsel’s motion to withdraw. More than 20 years later, on April 3, 2018, Powell’s current counsel was appointed by the trial court. Powell filed an amended motion for a new trial on Sept. 11, 2018.
Following a hearing, the trial court entered its order denying the motion for new trial on Nov. 15, 2018. Powell’s appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court was docketed to the April term.
In February 2010, there was a fight at the Brick House nightclub in Albany, followed by a shooting in a nearby parking lot. A patron of the club, LeSheldon Stanford, was killed in the shooting, and a security guard for the club, George Ferguson, was wounded. Three years later, Smith, Anthony Hawkins and Shuntavious Seay were tried together on charges arising from the fight and the shooting, and a Dougherty County jury found them guilty of murder and other crimes.
They appealed from the judgment of conviction entered upon the verdict of the jury.
“With respect to Smith, we see no reversible error and affirm his convictions,” the court said. “As to Hawkins and Seay, we affirm their convictions for aggravated assault, which are based on their participation in the fight inside the club.
“We reverse, however, their convictions for murder because the evidence at trial was insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they were parties to the shooting in the parking lot outside the club.”
Smith, Hawkins and Seay were indicted by a Dougherty County grand jury on Dec. 19, 2012. Smith was charged with the murder of Stanford with malice aforethought, two counts of murder of Stanford in the commission of a felony, an aggravated assault upon Stanford, an aggravated assault upon Ferguson, a violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Hawkins and Seay both were charged with the felony murder of Stanford, an aggravated assault upon Stanford and a violation of the Street Gang Act. Smith, Hawkins, Seay and three co-defendants were tried together in February 2013.
The trial court directed a verdict of acquittal for all the defendants on the Street Gang Act charge, and the jury found Smith, Hawkins and Seay guilty of the other crimes with which each was charged. The trial court sentenced Smith to imprisonment for life for malice murder, a concurrent term of imprisonment for 20 years for the aggravated assault upon Ferguson and a consecutive term of imprisonment for five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The other counts merged or were vacated by operation of law. The trial court sentenced Hawkins and Seay to imprisonment for life for felony murder and a concurrent term of imprisonment for 20 years for the aggravated assault. Smith, Hawkins and Seay timely filed motions for new trial, which they later amended.
The trial court denied their motions in July and August 2018. They timely appealed, and their cases were docketed to the April term of the state Supreme Court.
In Thomas County, Sidney McKinney was convicted of malice murder for killing his former girlfriend Deborah Thigpen by beating and strangling her. “On appeal, he argues that the trial court erred by admitting his conviction for a battery against Thigpen committed three months before the murder as well as evidence of his attack on another former girlfriend 15 years earlier,” the court’s opinion said. “Appellant also argues that his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to object to the prosecutor’s statements in closing argument that Appellant had previously raped Thigpen. We affirm.”
Thigpen was killed on Dec. 27, 2014. On Aug. 5, 2015, a Thomas County grand jury indicted McKinney for malice murder, felony murder based on aggravated assault and aggravated assault with an offensive weapon.
McKinney was tried from Jan. 25-27, 2016, and the jury found him guilty of all counts. The trial court sentenced him to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for malice murder. The court merged the felony murder and aggravated assault counts into the malice murder conviction, although the felony murder count was actually vacated as a matter of law.
McKinney filed a timely motion for new trial, which he later amended with new counsel. After a hearing, the trial court denied the motion on Dec. 17, 2018. He then filed a timely notice of appeal, and the case was docketed to the April term of the court.