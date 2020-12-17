ALBANY -- A Saturday day for early voting has been added in Dougherty County after an attorney's challenge that the days available to cast ballots did not meet legal muster.
The Albany-Dougherty Board of Registration and Elections voted unanimously on Wednesday to add a weekend voting opportunity, which will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
“There was an attorney’s office that reached out to the board saying due to the holidays we would not be in compliance with the law if we did not offer an additional day to voters,” Dougherty County Election Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said.
Three weeks of statewide early voting began on Monday, with the voting period including three holidays -- Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day -- on which polls are closed.
The Saturday voting will take place in Dougherty County at the Albany Civic Center, where early voting has so far attracted a large number of voters for a runoff election.
The ballot has three runoff races: two for the U.S. Senate and one for the Georgia Public Service Commission. All are statewide contests.
Totals for the week have been good for a runoff contest, Nickerson said, with the largest day so far on Monday when 931 county residents cast ballots. That is nearly double the 500 or so who typically would turn out for a first day of early voting during a runoff election.
On Tuesday 850 voted at the site, and there were more than 700 votes cast on Wednesday.
During a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting, Commissioner Victor Edwards noted that there was a line outside the facility that day. Since that time Nickerson’s office has reconfigured the use of space so that voters can stay inside throughout the process and not have to wait outdoors.
“We changed the set-up after Monday to ensure that everyone was inside,” she said. “We were going to change anyway. We stayed Monday, and we arranged everything.”
Along with the early voting period, voters also have other options to vote safely during the pandemic, including mail-in absentee ballots and four drop boxes in Albany where they can drop off completed absentee ballots. Voters can drop off the completed ballots at either the drop box downtown at 222 Pine Ave. or the Tallulah Massey, Southside and Northwest library branches.
A lot of people still like the certainty of dropping their ballots at the voting office located in the Government Center, Nickerson said.
Voters who mail in ballots can check their status at either the My Voter Page located at the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. Voters also can check the status of an absentee ballot at georgiaballottrax.net, Nickerson said.
The last day voting supervisors can mail out absentee ballots for the election is Dec. 31. However, waiting until the last minute may not ensure enough time for voters to receive and return ballots so that they arrive by Election Day.
Nickerson encouraged voters to seek out official information from the secretary of state's office or by calling her office at (229) 431-3247 instead of depending on social media, which can contain inaccurate information.
For the Jan. 5 election, Nickerson said everything is in place to have all 28 precincts open. About 200 poll workers are scheduled to participate, down from about 300 who worked the Nov. 3 general election.
Less workers will be needed because all ballots will contain the same races, she said.
“Our fearless workers are to be commended,” she said. “They are the true backbone of what we do. That they’re willing to sacrifice for public service is to be commended.”
