ALBANY — As long lines formed for a second day outside the early voting location in Albany, Dougherty County officials learned that additional ballot drop boxes will not be available until too late to be of service in the Nov. 3 election.
The county announced on Tuesday that the drop boxes for three libraries cannot be put into use until Nov. 2 due to a delay in installation of cable for video surveillance at the three sites.
A drop box is in place at the rear entrance of the 222 Pine Ave. Government Center building for voters to place ballots as has been the case in previous elections.
The Dougherty County Commission approved the additional drop boxes, along with the hiring of two full-time election workers and additional funds to pay volunteers ahead of the general election, during a Sept. 21 meeting at the recommendation of the Albany-Dougherty County Board of Registration and Elections. The county received a grant of nearly $300,000 to assist with the purchase of the boxes and associated costs, as well as the hiring of additional poll workers.
The county ordered the boxes and placed an order for the installation of optical fiber cable to monitor the locations, as required by law. However, the vendor was not able to complete the work before Nov. 2.
“Once our board approved this purchase, we acted immediately to order the additional drop boxes for these additional locations,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “We regret that the technology fiber will not be available sooner, but these are circumstances beyond our control, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering and creating many delays in orders and shipments across the country.”
The delay is unfortunate, as the county should have been aware of strong voter interest earlier in the year and taken action at that time, said Amna Farooqi, of 9to5 Georgia, who was at the Pine Avenue early voting precinct on Tuesday for the second day as part of the group’s effort to boost turnout.
On Monday, some voters waited five hours to cast their ballots, while some had to leave before voting, Farooqi said.
Some arrived as early as 6:30 a.m.
“The line is moving slowly because there aren’t enough machines or people,” she said. “You have people in the heat, waiting outside. We have a lot of elderly people who are waiting..”
Farooqi was handing out bottled water and umbrellas at the site.
On Tuesday, people moved to the shaded side of the building while waiting. The wait time was somewhat better in the morning at about three hours, she said.
The group has asked that voting be moved to the Albany Civic Center to better handle the heavy turnout.
Early voting continues each weekday through Oct. 12 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riverside Resource Center, 125 Pine Ave. In addition, the location will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 24, and from noon-4 p.m. on Oct. 25.
