ALBANY -- Georgia’s top medical officer congratulated Dougherty County on the strength displayed by leaders and residents during the heart-breaking experience of COVID-19 during the past year.
“I really wanted to start out by saying few cities anywhere in the world have had the toll that you have had here,” Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said. “And yet few cities I know have had the resilience that you’ve had to not only face the challenges you had but to also move forward in such a positive way.”
Toomey, who made her remarks during a regular news conference held Friday with the city of Albany and Dougherty County, said she wanted to convey the message to the hard-hit community and how the community is an example to others.
“It will serve as a model for how we will be able to address COVID throughout the United States,” she said.
During the pandemic, 280 Dougherty County residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had died through Friday.
There were 23 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities the same day, 20 in Albany and three in Americus. The number of patients being treated in the system has remained at roughly that number for about a month.
Addressing vaccines, Toomey said that she understands the reluctance of some to get the shots, but that the vaccinations offer the best way for people to return to a more normal life. People have questions and concerns, and it is the job of her office to make people comfortable with the choice to get vaccinated, she said.
“I really think the biggest (influence) of individuals being vaccinated is seeing their friends, their family members, their religious leaders and others who are close to them get that vaccine, to do well and be able to do the things that we want to do,” Toomey said. “I think it’s reflecting on the things we can do, not the negatives, but the things we can do.”
With recent good news in terms of deaths and hospitalizations, there are still some uncertainties about the disease and the impact it will continue to have locally and worldwide.
A strain of COVID-19 first discovered in Great Britain is the most common in Georgia at the moment, and it seems to be more easily transmitted and affect younger people at a higher rate. Over the past three weeks the number of new cases has increased in Dougherty County, said Dr. Charles Ruis, health director for Southwest Health District 8-2, which covers 14 southwest Georgia counties.
Over the two weeks prior to Friday the number of cases per 100,000 in population was at 121, Ruis said. That was up from 98 the previous week and 80 two weeks prior to Friday.
“That trend is not good,” he said. “That is not what we want to see. The hospital census is not going up, and that's good.”
Another positive is that it is now understood that testing, wearing masks and, since December, getting vaccinated work, the health director said.
“It’s good that we know what we can do to improve our situation, to control our destiny,” he said.
While the number of new cases has increased, a fourth wave is not anticipated in the area, said Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
The hospital recently hit the mark of administering 50,000 vaccines and is expanding locations to some of its clinics.
“The faster we get a majority vaccinated, the sooner we can end this pandemic,” Hudson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.