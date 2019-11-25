ALBANY – A decline in voting isn’t the only noticeable sign of flagging civic engagement locally: The ranks of those willing to serve on various boards and committees appointed by officials also have withered.
Of 17 appointments to various boards slated to be filled on Dec. 2 by the Dougherty County Commission, there are no applicants for seven of the slots.
Some are relatively obscure and may not meet for years at a time, such as the Plumbing Board or Air Conditioning, Heating & Ventilation Board, while others, such as the Planning Commission, meet frequently.
“Individuals are not as interested in serving on these boards as they have been in the past,” Dougherty County Clerk Jawahn Ware said during an interview following the commission’s Monday work session. “It’s not (limited) to the city of Albany and Dougherty County. We see this throughout the state and nation.”
Albany City Clerk Sonja Tolbert also has lamented in the past the lack of candidates for the boards.
Some of the boards on the list presented to county commissioners are joint committees between the two governments. Some are obscure, such as the aforementioned Plumbing Board.
In the event a homeowner or contractor who applies for a building permit is told some aspect of the plan conflicts with the plumbing code, they initially would try to work it out with city or county staff, Ware said. If no solution can be reached, the Plumbing Board could be convened to address whether the code should be altered.
That the board meets so infrequently is a testimony to the excellence of the plumbing code, she said.
“Many of the boards are not time-consuming,” she said.
One position for which the county so far has no applicants is the vital Flood Plain Management Review Board, Ware said. The reports of that board are suitable reading material to cure insomniacs, County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said, but the work it does is important.
Albany is no danger of severe flooding, having suffered massive floods in 1994 and 1998, and not infrequent localized water overflows.
The board prepares annual reports and five-year reviews, Cohilas said.
“We need an engineer or a land surveyor” for that position, Ware said.
Other boards for which applicants are needed include the Citizens Transportation Committee, Electrical Board, Joint Board of Adjustments & Appeals, and Southwest Georgia Housing Task Force.