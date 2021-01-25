ALBANY -- An Albany funeral home that has been in business for more than 70 years is looking to expand in a former church near the Lee County line.
The additional space and providing a chapel for services were prime drivers in the decision, Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors owner Jeffery Wakefield told Dougherty County Commission members during a Monday public hearing.
Commissioners approved the request for rezoning the 2.06-acre property from a C-R community residential multiple-dwelling use to a C-1 designation allowing for neighborhood mixed-use purposes. The approval is contingent on the review and approval of the Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission, which recommended granting the approval.
“We were in a building that is 1,500, 2,000 square feet,” Wakefield said. “We have worked out of this facility for eight years, but it has been a struggle.”
While the 1015 Cedar Ave. location will remain open, the new building at 435 Dunbar Lane, a former Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, gives the business the opportunity to offer enhanced services, Wakefield said. The building, off North Jefferson Street near Lakeside Baptist Church, has sufficient parking and the bonus of a chapel and being close to Lee County residents, which the business also serves.
“We want to be a good neighbor,” Wakefield said. “We have outgrown our existing facility. We just wanted a bigger facility to serve the (public) in that area. They deserve that.”
Mary Teeter, planning director for Albany and Dougherty County, said that the low-impact business use for the planned funeral home is compatible with the neighborhood and future land use plans for the area.
The Planning Commission’s review will include parking, lighting and screening, she said.
