ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr announced the recent indictment of Douglas County Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones, Douglas County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, former Purchasing Director Bill Peacock, and Anthony Knight, owner of S&A Express.

The indictment relates to a contract awarded to S&A Express for professional janitorial services for the Douglas County Annex Building. All defendants are charged with Conspiracy in Restraint of Free and Open Competition in Transactions.

