ALBANY – For many in southwest Georgia, tomorrow is a day long anticipated. This is in no way related to a philosophical extension of life or another chance to right a wrong. Tomorrow is the opening day of dove season.
In times past, opening day was a regional celebration. Legal shooting started at noon, and some shoots were preceded by barbecues and related festivities. Other shoots started with a gathering of vehicles in predetermined parking lots where the invited shooters would leave in a convoy for the selected field.
An invitation to a shoot was a valued commodity, and shoot locations were tightly held secrets. You could only hope that the invitation you accepted was going to take place on a good field. For days before the shoot, the host would have spent numerous afternoons scouting his fields to see which were drawing the largest number of birds.
Occasionally, the gathered shooters might be informed by their host that the field they were shooting had been "sweetened." This information was imparted to let the assembled shooters know they would be shooting over a “baited” field and any assumed liability was theirs before they were put on their stand.
A dove shoot was generally a baby boomer's (especially young boys) literal baptism under fire to hunting. The first year or two were spent literally being a “bird boy,” running through the field to retrieve fallen birds for your father or another male mentor. Some shoots had female shooters, but they were the exception and were usually seen at the more grandiose affairs.
In the '60s retrieving dogs were not as common as they are today. When a kids' legs are only 2 feet long, running through the stubble of a freshly harvested corn field is an obstacle course. Doing it while trying not to take your eyes off a fallen bird was like running hurdles with a blindfold on.
After a season or two of shagging birds and getting numerous lectures on the necessity to “sit still,” “be patient” and “watch the horizon," youngsters eventually graduated to getting to bring their own guns and sit a stand. However, new recruits weren't allowed to stand by themselves. They still had a year or two of apprenticeship, sitting with a mentor. One of the first things these youngsters learned when they assumed the role of a shooter was hitting a darting dove is not as easy as it looks.
Sitting in a field with no birds on a hot day is the same as sitting in a small boat when the fish aren’t biting. However, sitting on a field when the birds are coming in droves from all directions can be one of the most exhilarating experiences a shooter can face.
Dove generally feed twice a day, arriving in a field early in the morning and later in the afternoon to fill their crops with the grain that was scattered on the ground during harvest. On a good field, they can be observed arriving in droves, dipping and darting through the air at speeds averaging 40 miles an hour. When spooked by shooters or with a good tailwind, they can approach speeds of 60 mph. Once their crops are full, they leave the field in search of water, grit and a place to roost.
In the '50s and '60s most northern states did not recognize dove as gamebirds. Decades of market hunting and the mythical attachment to doves as symbols of peace created a divergent opinion on the status of the mourning dove.
Prior to 1950, little was known about the life and habits of dove. Between 1948 and 1956, 150,000 dove were banded for study and only 3% of the banded birds were reported as being harvested by hunters that year. Biologists estimated that the actual figure would be closer to 10 percent. In 1949, in his book "Doves and Dove Shooting," Byron Dalrymple reported the legal harvest of dove in 1959 to be 15 million birds. That harvest was only surpassed by the harvest of 22 million quail and pheasant at some estimated number between the two.
At this time, the number of doves actually increased. Two key factors determined to be responsible for this increase was a shift to mechanical harvesting that left more grain in the fields than harvesting by hand. At the same time, increasing development of suburban neighborhoods created ideal nesting habitat for the birds.
Unfortunately, the high population of dove was in one regard a curse. Many hunters, including waterfowlers, looked on the dove as a “practice” bird and as a result a disregard for bag limits was common. In the Southeast, large festive shoots over blatantly baited fields with a similar disregard to bag limits had an impact.
Legal market hunting ended in 1918 with the Federal Migratory Bird Act. However, as dove populations began to decline in the early 1960s, there was a growing awareness that added protection was needed. As a result, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service began working with state game commissions to better regulate the harvest of dove. Prior to these efforts, Georgia was considered “at war with the feds.”
In the mid-'60s, if a hunter in Georgia was caught shooting over bait or shooting over the bag limit by a game warden, it generally resulted in a small fine at the county courthouse. Many shooters looked on it as a “cost of doing business." This cavalier attitude came to an end in the mid-1980s. Today migratory game violations in southwest Georgia are resolved in the State Court in Macon. And federal judges do not smile kindly on having to deal with time in their court being delegated to hunting violations. They fine accordingly.
This year, the seasons for shooting dove in Georgia are set between Sept. 5-30, Nov. 21-29, and Dec. 8-Jan. 31. The legal hours of shooting are from noon until sunset on opening day of the September season and a half-hour before sunrise to sunset for the remainder of the season. The actual time of sunrise and sunset can be found by searching sunrise, sunset times online. The legal bag limit is 15 per day with a possession limit of 45.
Shooters in Georgia need to have a Georgia Migratory Bird Stamp, which can be obtained on the Georgia Department of Natural resources website www.GoHuntGeorgia.com. This site also provides hunters the opportunity to review regulations and purchase licenses.
Dove shoots are a social function. Those who miss an easy shot or start “sky busting” birds that are out of range should be prepared to be ridiculed after, or in some cases during, the shoot.
