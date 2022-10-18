school superintendent.jpg

The two candidates for state school superintendent, Republican Richard Woods and Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, laid out their respective visions for improving education during a debate.

 Special Photo: Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Republican State School Superintendent Richard Woods defended his record on school safety, reversing pandemic learning loss and teaching about racism against attacks from Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy.

In a debate streamed by Georgia Public Broadcasting, Thomas opposed allowing teachers and other school employees to carry guns on school campuses unless they’re members of law enforcement.

