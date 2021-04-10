ALBANY – The city of Albany's downtown manager's office, along with downtown business partners, announced Friday plans for the first of what they plan to be an annual Downtown Spring Sidewalk Sale. The Downtown Spring Sidewalk Sale will take place within the Central Business District boundaries. The purpose of the sale is to encourage the public to shop local and to discover all that Downtown Albany has to offer.
The first Downtown Spring Sidewalk Sale will take place on May 1, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information on this event or to learn how to become a vendor, contact the downtown manager's office at (229) 483-7665 or visit the city of Albany's website.
