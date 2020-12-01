THOMASVILLE -- Downtown Thomasville will be open for extended shopping and dining hours every Sunday in December until Christmas.
“The downtown businesses are ready to safely welcome shoppers and diners throughout this festive season,” Main Street and Special Events Manager Christy Owens said. “You’re invited to come enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of the holidays in downtown Thomasville all season long.”
Participating businesses will be open from 1-5 p.m. every Sunday leading up to the Christmas holiday.
“This is a great opportunity to enjoy holiday shopping in a fun and festive atmosphere,” Owens said. “To add to the fun of the extended hours, guests can also enjoy holiday-themed photo ops throughout downtown. These are the perfect place to snap a holiday picture with friends and family.”
In addition to the outdoor décor, many shops and restaurants are decking their halls for the holidays with one-of-a-kind window displays.
“The holiday window decorating contest begins this Thursday, so be sure to stroll downtown and cast your vote on the Downtown Thomasville Facebook page,” Owens said. “The decorated windows add to the holiday feeling that makes downtown Thomasville so welcoming.”
“Extended shopping and dining hours are not only fun, they allow for more opportunities to support our local businesses,” Director of Economic Development April Norton said. “When you make the decision to shop and dine at locally-owned businesses, you are supporting jobs, opportunities and local investments. Local businesses contribute to their communities at a much higher rate than big box stores, making them an invaluable part of our local economy.
“Our downtown merchants have worked very hard to implement the protocols recommended by the Centers of Disease Control on social distancing and masking measures. Our guests can find conveniently located handwashing stations throughout the downtown area, as well as regularly sanitized public restrooms and outdoor seating areas. We remain committed to our guests’ health and safety while still allowing socially distanced opportunities to support our downtown merchants.”
For a full list of participating merchants, visit www.downtownthomasville.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
