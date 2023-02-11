THOMASVILLE – Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day shopping and dining during downtown Thomasville’s Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale on Feb. 18. Shops will feature some of their best deals of the year with bargains on everything from shoes and clothing to jewelry and home accessories.
“Our Sidewalk Sale is the perfect time to find out more about the great stores we have throughout downtown Thomasville while getting a great deal at the same time,” Brandy Avery, the city of Thomasville's Main Street Manager, said. “It’s also an opportunity to enjoy our unique restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops that you can only find in downtown Thomasville.”
The Sidewalk Sale is not only a great time to find a good deal, but it’s an event that many businesses look forward to as a way to open their doors to potential new customers and showcase what they have to offer to a larger audience. The event attracts not just locals but visitors from surrounding communities.
“Our small businesses play an important role in our community’s success,” Avery said. “Choosing to spend your money locally means you’re supporting a small business owner and contributing to our local economy, which benefits our entire community.”
Downtown Thomasville’s Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale begins at 10 a.m. For more information, call (229) 228-7977.
