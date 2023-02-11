tville sale.jpeg

Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day shopping and dining during downtown Thomasville’s Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale on Feb. 18. 

 Special Photo: City of Thomasville

THOMASVILLE – Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day shopping and dining during downtown Thomasville’s Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale on Feb. 18. Shops will feature some of their best deals of the year with bargains on everything from shoes and clothing to jewelry and home accessories.

“Our Sidewalk Sale is the perfect time to find out more about the great stores we have throughout downtown Thomasville while getting a great deal at the same time,” Brandy Avery, the city of Thomasville's Main Street Manager, said. “It’s also an opportunity to enjoy our unique restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops that you can only find in downtown Thomasville.”

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
  • Updated