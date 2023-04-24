'Dozens' of Americans have expressed interest in leaving Sudan, Blinken says

In this photo provided by Maheen S, smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023.

 Maheen S/AP

"Dozens" of Americans have expressed interest in leaving Sudan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.

The US government does not have specific counts of how many Americans are in the country, the top US diplomat said, "because Americans are not required to register" with the US State Department.

