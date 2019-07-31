ALBANY — Dr. Daniel Chastain, clinical assistant professor at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy’s extended Southwest Georgia Clinical Campus in Albany, was chosen “Residency Preceptor of the Year” by the graduating post-graduate first-year pharmacy residents at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Chastain's area of practice is in infectious disease, specifically as it relates to HIV/AIDs, antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial stewardship.
Originally from Cairo, Chastain received his doctor of pharmacy degree from South University School of Pharmacy in Savannah. He did his first-year residency at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Tallahassee, Fla., and his second-degree infectious disease residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.
Chastain is a member of the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists, the Infectious Disease Society of America and the Georgia Society of Health-System Pharmacists, among other affiliations.
“It is a great honor to be named Preceptor of the Year,” Chastain said. “As a preceptor, I love that ‘aha’ moment when a resident begins to understand something. The Class of 2019 was a pleasure to precept, and I look forward to working with them in the future.”
Phoebe and the UGA College of Pharmacy have jointly administered the post-graduate year-one pharmacy program at Phoebe since 2008. The Phoebe/UGA program is accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists.
Goals of the program include preparation of pharmacy clinicians for patient care positions, training in a specialty area of choice, adjunct faculty positions and leadership positions in the practice of pharmacy. Residents participate in a number of experiences, including emergency medicine, internal medicine, critical care, ambulatory care, infectious diseases, informatics, oncology, research and others.
Additionally, the residents earn a graduate certificate in clinical pharmacy from UGA and a teaching certificate from UGA.
The UGA Southwest Georgia Clinical Campus, located at 1000 N. Jefferson St., provides offices and classroom space to support the doctor of pharmacy degree and the graduate certificate residency programs. While pharmacy clinical training for fourth-year doctor of pharmacy students has been ongoing in the region for many years, the campus began accepting third-year students in August 2012.
Classroom and experiential training opportunities, along with residency experiences, are provided by the campus’ four clinical faculty members as well as Phoebe pharmacists. Additionally, there are approximately 60 other pharmacist preceptors who offer pharmacy students a variety of experiences at hospitals, long-term-care facilities, infusion pharmacies, community pharmacies, specialty pharmacies and ambulatory care clinics across southwest Georgia.