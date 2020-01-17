ALBANY – The Center for Business Solutions at Albany Technical College and the Albany Tech Foundation will host the 2020 Master Lecture Series starting Wednesday. Community guests, students, and faculty will be able to enjoy lunch and listen to a speaker share perspectives on leadership and success. Sessions will be held on select Wednesdays beginning at noon in the Kirkland Conference Center on the Albany Tech campus.
At Wednesday's inaugural event, the speaker will be Dr. Willie Adams. Adams was Albany’s first African American mayor, serving eight years in that capacity. During his 40-year career as an OB/GYN, he delivered more than 8,000 babies. Adams currently serves as a community health adviser.
Other speakers slated for the 2020 Master Lecture Series include:
-- Feb. 19: Patsy Martin, a realtor and former bank executive;
-- March 11: John Culbreath, former Dougherty County School Superintendent;
-- April 1: Dr. Doug Patten, associate dean, Southwest Campus of the Medical College of Georgia;
-- April 15: Scott Steiner, president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System;
-- April 29: Karla Heath-Sands, 30-year broadcasting veteran;
-- TBA: Bo Henry, musician, community advocate, entrepreneur.
The public is invited lunch and learn from these celebrated Albany leaders. Tickets are available for each lecture or the entire series. Call (229) 430-3867 or visit eventbrite.com and search for master lecture.
