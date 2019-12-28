ATLANTA – Draffin & Tucker LLP recently announced the following additions to its firm:
In the firm’s Albany office:
Adam Mobley joins Draffin Tucker as an associate in the health care division, where he works on audit and cost report preparation. He holds a master’s degree in Accounting from Valdosta State University.
Campbell O’Steen joins the team as an associate in the health care division, where he audits health care entities and prepares Medicare and Medicaid cost reports. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and holds both a bachelor of business administration degree in Accounting as well as a master of Accountancy degree.
Reid Wright has been promoted to an associate in the firm’s health care division, where he works on audit and cost report preparation. He has a bachelor’s degree in Accounting with a minor in Real Estate from the University of Mississippi.
In the firm’s Atlanta office:
CPA Jordan Brohm is a senior accountant in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where he will focus on financial statement audits and cost report preparation. He is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia and is a member of the Georgia Society of CPAs, as well as the American Institute of CPAs. Brohm graduated from Kennesaw State University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Accounting and a master of Accounting degree.
Victoria Stewart is an associate in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice. In this role, she assists the firm by performing audits. She has experience in individual income tax preparation, S-Corp, C-Corp, Partnership, and gift tax returns. Stewart holds a bachelor's of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Valdosta State University.
Dalton Lavender is an associate at Draffin Tucker in the divisions of health care, commercial, and lease accounting. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business Management from the University of North Georgia. Lavender is a member of the GASCPA.
Andrea Garvin rejoins Draffin Tucker as an audit supervisor in the firm’s Atlanta office, where she provides auditing and accounting services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Auburn University and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
Draffin & Tucker LLP is a regional CPA and advisory firm serving the Southeastern region of the U.S. since 1948. With a large health care practice and expanding commercial practice, Draffin Tucker's team provides auditing, income tax and consulting services to meet client needs. The firm has office locations in Albany and Atlanta. More information is available at www.draffin-tucker.com.