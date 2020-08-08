ALBANY – Draffin Tucker announced recently promotions and certification of several firm professionals.
In the firm’s Albany office:
Adam Mobley was promoted to an Associate II in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where he works on financial statement audits and reimbursement projects for health care providers. A graduate of Valdosta State University, Mobley holds a Master of Accountancy. He is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
Campbell O’Steen was promoted to an Associate II in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where he works with financial statement audits and other accounting services. A graduate of the University of Georgia, O'Steen holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy. He is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
Savannah Spraggins was promoted to a supervisor in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where she works on financial statement audits for health care entities, compliance audits for employee benefit plans, and Medicare and Medicaid cost reports. A graduate of Auburn University, Spraggins holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. She is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
Ashley Gerber, 340B Compliance Consultant in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, successfully completed her certification of the Apexus Advanced 340B Operations Certificate program. As an Apexus Certified Expert, Gerber provides compliance services to the firm’s clients, which add value and protect savings from the 340B Program.
In the firm’s Atlanta office:
Arecia Combs was promoted to an Associate II in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where she works primarily with financial statement audits. A graduate of Georgia Southern University, Arecia holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy.
Dalton Lavender was promoted to an Associate II in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where he works with financial statement audits for health care entities, Medicare and Medicaid cost reports, and other accounting services. A graduate of the University of North Georgia, Lavender holds Bachelor of Business Accounting and a Bachelor of Business Management degrees.
Victoria Stewart was promoted to an Associate II in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where she primarily works on auditing, corporate and individual income tax preparation. A graduate of Valdosta State University, Stewart holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.
“We are always excited to celebrate promotions within the Draffin Tucker family,” Managing Partner Jeff Wright said in a news release. “Every promotion represents growth for our firm and ultimately enhances service delivery to our clients.”
Draffin & Tucker LLP is a regional CPA and advisory firm serving the Southeastern region of the U.S. since 1948. Draffin Tucker’s team provides auditing, income tax and consulting services to meet client needs. The firm has office locations in Albany and Atlanta. More information is available at www.draffin-tucker.com.
