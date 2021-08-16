ALBANY – Draffin Tucker announced recent promotions and certification of the following firm professionals.
In the firm’s Albany office:
-- Adam Mobley was promoted to senior in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where he works on financial statement audits and reimbursement projects for health care providers. A graduate of Valdosta State University, Mobley holds a master of accountancy degree. He is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
-- Ashley Ferguson was promoted to senior in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where she focuses on auditing health care entities and employee benefit plans. A graduate of Georgia Southwestern State University, she holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting.
-- Sean Johnson was promoted to senior in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where she focuses on auditing health care entities and preparation of Medicare and Medicaid cost reports. A graduate of Georgia College & State University, she holds a master of accountancy degree.
-- Katie Venettozzi was promoted to supervisor in Draffin Tucker’s Outsourced Accounting service group in Albany, where she works primarily with commercial entities, including construction companies, agricultural suppliers, and various other for-profit entities. A graduate of the University of West Florida, she holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
In the firm’s Atlanta office:
-- Brad Bernard was promoted to supervisor in Draffin Tucker’s Resource Solutions practice, where he works on consulting, accounting assistance, cash & AR reconciliation specialist, system implementation support. A graduate of Georgia Southern University, Bernard holds a BBA degree in accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
-- Kira Griffith was promoted to senior in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where she audits financial statements of governmental and nonprofit health care entities, preparing reports for reimbursement to and from Medicare and Medicaid and performing audits of 403(b) and 401(k) plans. A graduate of Georgia Southern University, she holds a master of accountancy degree and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
-- Elisabeth Pak was promoted to senior in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where she primarily focuses on auditing health care entities and preparing Medicare and Medicaid cost reports for hospitals and nursing homes. A graduate of Georgia Southern University, she holds a master of accounting degree and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
-- Monica Quezada was promoted to associate II in Draffin Tucker’s health care practice, where she focuses on auditing health care entities and preparing Medicare and Medicaid cost reports for hospitals. She holds a master of accountancy degree from Valdosta State University.
-- Sara Taylor was promoted to associate II in Draffin Tucker’s Resource Solutions practice, where she focuses on providing consulting and accounting assistance. She holds BBA degrees in finance and accounting from Valdosta State University.
“We are always excited to celebrate promotions within the Draffin Tucker family,” Managing Partner Jeff Wright said. “Every promotion represents growth for our firm and ultimately enhances service delivery to our clients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.