ALBANY — Draffin Tucker, a leading accounting and consulting firm, has announced the promotions of staff members Ivie S. Wright, Matthew T. Mitchell, Arliss T. Barrameda, and Lindsay O. Brumbaugh.

Wright, who is based in the Albany office, has been promoted to Associate II in the health care practice. With a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and a master of accountancy degree from Valdosta State University, Wright assists with audit services and Medicare cost reports for the firm’s clients.

