ALBANY — Draffin Tucker, a leading accounting and consulting firm, has announced the promotions of staff members Ivie S. Wright, Matthew T. Mitchell, Arliss T. Barrameda, and Lindsay O. Brumbaugh.
Wright, who is based in the Albany office, has been promoted to Associate II in the health care practice. With a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and a master of accountancy degree from Valdosta State University, Wright assists with audit services and Medicare cost reports for the firm’s clients.
Mitchell, also based in the Albany office, has been promoted to Associate II in the commercial practice. With bachelor of business administration and master of accountancy degrees from Valdosta State University, Mitchell provides tax services and assists with audit and review services.
Barrameda, who is based in the Atlanta office, has been promoted to Associate II in both the health care and commercial practices. With a bachelor of business in accounting degree from Kennesaw State University, Barrameda primarily works on audits, single audits, and tax preparations for the firm’s clients.
Brumbaugh, who also is based in the Atlanta office, has been promoted to Senior Accountant in the health care practice. With a bachelor of business administration degree in Accounting from Kent State University, Brumbaugh provides tax code compliance and planning, prepares tax returns, researches regulatory updates, and manages engagements for the firm’s tax-exempt clients.
“We are thrilled to recognize the hard work and dedication of these talented individuals,” Jeff Wright, the managing partner at Draffin Tucker, said. “Their promotions are a testament to their expertise and commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients.”