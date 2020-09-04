ATLANTA (WGCL) -- Downtown Atlanta is missing its usual buzz of people this Labor Day weekend.
Last year, a record 85,000 people attended Atlanta's Dragon Con. This year, with coronavirus cases still surging in the United States, organizers opted to hold the conference virtually.
"To bring that Dragon Con experience on the internet as fully as possible with the hopes that we maintain the community, we support our Dragon Con volunteers and Dragon Con attendees, we bring as many surprises to the table as we can," says Dragon Con media engagement director Dan Carroll.
That means moving the annual parade to digital platforms. "Over 100 volunteers marched through the streets of their neighborhoods, social distancing of course, recording themselves and it's been edited together into one long parade and we've added commentary and it's a lot of fun," Carroll explains.
Moving the conference to an all-digital experience presents its challenges to the community. The Atlanta Convention and Visitor's Bureau estimates the convention pumped around $80 million into the local economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.