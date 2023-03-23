ALBANY – A distraught mother, grieving students, the flash of blue and red lights and sirens, and paramedics desperately trying to unsuccessfully revive two students were all part of the panorama playing out in real time at the Albany Civic Center on Thursday.
The "victims" and "mourners" were Westover High School students, and along with real medical technicians and other health care personnel, their production on the floor of the Civic Center was part of a realistic demonstration of the dangers of opioids. The end result, punctuated by the arrival of two hearses, was two dead, along with one student facing a lengthy recovery and a drug dealer arrested.
“We’re grateful people are sharing stories,” Emily Ingram, a student at Spring Creek Charter Academy who was one of about 25 ninth-grade students who made the trip from Decatur County, said. “We’re excited to learn about opioids.”
The scenario involved a high school athlete who began abusing opioids after an injury. At school, two other students are exposed to brightly colored fentanyl that looks like candy.
Of the three, two were dead at the scene and paramedics with Dougherty County Emergency Services swapped out the third victim for a realistic dummy to hook up to a mechanical chest compression unit and rolled it to the ambulance.
“I liked it,” Westover student Antoni Calvin said after seeing the re-enactment. “It tells you not to take everything everybody gives you and be careful who you hang out with.”
While most of the opioid patients Dr. James Black, the director of emergency services at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, sees in the emergency room are young adults and adults, some are much younger.
There have been instances of toddlers getting into medication bottles that adults in the household thought were secured, and it only takes a small amount to be dangerous for those little ones.
“We’ve seen younger (people), teenagers,” Black said during an interview following the re-enactment. “We’ve seen infants that got into an open pill bottle. That’s rare, but not unheard of. Don’t underestimate the creativity and ability of kids to get what you didn’t think they could get into.”
As should be the case with firearms, the physician suggested that parents make sure medications are secure and out of the reach of children.
While the struggle in the emergency room is to revive overdose victims, some patients who do survive will have permanent medical issues, Black said. If the victim’s brain is deprived of oxygen for a prolonged period of time due to respiratory and heart failure, the impact can be similar to a stroke.
“If the brain has been without oxygen for a long time, there’s brain damage,” he said. “If they’re fortunate enough to survive, there are quite a few that need long-term care.”
For the 12 student actors involved in the re-enactment, the experience was a good one, Angela Warren, a drama and English teacher and swim team coach at Westover, said. Traditionally Dougherty High School has taken on the acting role in the re-enactments, but when she saw the call for dramatists in her email, she was the first to respond.
“It was very realistic,” drama student De’ja Gleason said. “From what I did hear, it was very realistic. The paramedics were moving me and pushing on my chest, so it was very scary.”
So far in 2023, there have been eight confirmed deaths due to opioid overdoses in the county, Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler said. While most opioid death cases strike among the population roughly from 40 to 60, one of those who died this year was 15 years old.
In 2022, there were 29 confirmed opioid death cases in the county, with the coroner awaiting toxicology test results on an additional nine 2022 cases. One of those deaths was of a 12-year-old child.
After the re-enactment, the students from the Decatur County charter school were heading to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s traveling exhibit that will be at the Thronateeska Heritage Center through September.
The re-enactment was a good message for the students from their peers, teacher Krystal Apke said.
“We wanted them to be able to grasp the severity of opioid addiction,” she said. “Oftentimes, we feel like our kids don’t always listen to their parents or teachers.”