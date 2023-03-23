ALBANY – A distraught mother, grieving students, the flash of blue and red lights and sirens, and paramedics desperately trying to unsuccessfully revive two students were all part of the panorama playing out in real time at the Albany Civic Center on Thursday.

The "victims" and "mourners" were Westover High School students, and along with real medical technicians and other health care personnel, their production on the floor of the Civic Center was part of a realistic demonstration of the dangers of opioids. The end result, punctuated by the arrival of two hearses, was two dead, along with one student facing a lengthy recovery and a drug dealer arrested.

Recommended for you

Tags